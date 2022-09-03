Tight security in Hyderabad in view of bandh over Raja Singh’s arrest

Hyderabad, Sep 3 : Hyderabad police have tightened security in parts of the Goshamahal constituency in view of a shutdown called on Saturday by supporters of suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh to protest his arrest.

The Sriram Yuva Sena gave the call for the day-long bandh in the constituency to protest his arrest and slapping the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him.

Police beefed up security in Begum Bazar, Goshamahal, Mangalhat and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Some traders in Begum Bazar, a commercial hub, and adjoining localities downed their shutters in view of the bandh call.

The Greater City Timber Merchants & Saw Millers Association requested all its members to keep their outlets shut on Saturday.

Police said they will take action if anybody tries to force closure of the shops and business establishments.

Police have already made tight security arrangements across the city for the ongoing Ganesh festival. Additional measures were taken in communally sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh, who has been lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail, has been shifted from the Manasa Barrack to Shraddha Barrack due to security reasons.

Security has also been increased in the Manasa block. All those coming to meet the MLA in the jail are being questioned by the jail personnel.

Raja Singh was arrested and sent to jail on August 25 after huge protests against his derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

On the orders of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, the PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station.

According to police, the suspended MLA had been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

On August 22, Raja Singh had posted online an offensive video against the Prophet with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby cause breach of peace and public tranquility, police said.

