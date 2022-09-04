JK Rowling explains why she skipped Harry Potter reunion

JK Rowling has responded to why she was absent from the Harry Potter reunion, and the answer is pretty simple – she didn’t feel like it.

During her appearance on Virgin Radio Saturday (Pacific Standard Time), the author explained why she wasn’t featured in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted on January 1 on HBO Max, reports People magazine.

“I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told the host, Graham Norton, quoted by People, via a clip uploaded to YouTube. “I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about.”

“No one said don’t (do it)…I was asked to do it and I decided not to,” she added.

According to People, elsewhere in the conversation, Rowling, 57, also discussed her relationship with social media. Earlier this month, she received a death threat after expressing her concern about Salman Rushdie’s stabbing incident.

“I try to behave online as I would like others to behave… I’ve never threatened anyone,” she told Graham during the interview. “I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that.”

“Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do…,” she continued. “I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a (virtual) pub brawl.”

People states that Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets.

Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later. (IANS)