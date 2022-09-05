Mistry car crash: Pundole couple shifted to Mumbai hospital

Two survivors of the Sunday car accident — Dr. Anahit Pundole and her husband Darius Pundole, were shifted from a Vapi hospital to the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, here early on Monday, an official said.

The hospital CEO Dr. (Ms) Tarang Gianchandi said that after the accident on Sunday a clinical team of HNRF was in touch with the medicos at the Vapi hospital.

Late Sunday night a team of 10 doctors and paramedics also reached Vapi from Mumbai to help stabilise both the patients, she added.

Although choppers and aircraft were ready to airlift the two patients, the medical team felt it was best to bring the Pundoles by road in an ambulance to Mumbai where they reached safely early Monday.

“Our clinical team of 20 multi-disciplinary doctors are evaluating them currently and shall be looking after them,” added Dr. Gianchandani.

She assured that the entire HNRF management and clinical teams will do their best and sought the best wishes of all for their speedy recovery.

It may be recalled that renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pundole were killed in the road crash near Charoti in Palghar on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway.

Two others, Darius Pundole and his wife Dr. Anahita were critically injured in the accident when their Mercedes car rammed into a road divider, around 3.15 p.m. on September 4.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Cyrus P. Mistry — whose death stunned the country’s political and corporate world — shall be performed at the Worli Crematorium on Tuesday morning, his grieving family announced here.