‘Teachers are the backbone of society’

Guwahati, Sept 5: Teachers have a pivotal role in socio- economic development as well as in transformation of society. The role of the teacher in development of educational content as per the need of the society towards producing human resource is also crucial. This was stated by Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on the occasion of teachers’ day today. The programme was attended by more than 200 faculty members.

A felicitation ceremony of senior professors of the institution also took place on the occasion. USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque extended his message on this special day stating that teachers are the architect of society, the real transformer, according to a Press release.

The best teacher inspires, encourages, motivates and gives vision to students. “If a good teacher leaves my institution, I feel as if a pillar of the building is gone”, he added.

Delivering a talk on “Role of Teachers as the Backbone of Society through Quality Teaching”, Prof GD Sharma said that teachers play a great role in shaping young minds thus contributing to the values of the society they serve. He also stated that USTM has become the first university in the region to implement NEP 2020. Teachers at USTM have created a very good environment, developing quality of education, he said.

Role of teacher has become important to recognize the potential of each of the students. One of the main aims of NEP-2020 is to regain and revive the respect for teachers. The programme ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr B.K. Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM.