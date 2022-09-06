Meghalaya BJP blows hot and cold

It is evident that the BJP in Meghalaya is a divided house with one group acknowledging the reality that the Party will have to bear the anti-incumbency that could afflict the scam-ridden MDA Government – a phenomenon called ‘being guilty by association.’ While former Minister AL Hek is all for severing ties with the MDA Government so that the Party can acquit itself of further scams that could blow up at any time, the present Minister Sanbor Shullai is reluctant to give up his power and perks. Hence the dilly-dally. Meanwhile the NPP leadership is cocking a snook at the BJP and its other coalition partners by stating upfront that it will form the next government single-handedly in 2023. The NPP seems sure of capturing over 30 seats in the next election since the Congress Party which was its main adversary is now in tatters and has very slim chances of even getting a double digit figure. The NPP also believes that the Trinamool Congress has not yet caught the imagination of the people of Meghalaya. The United Democratic Party (UDP) too similarly boasts of going it alone and returning to form the government solo. The electoral equations worked out by both the NPP and UDP are baffling to say the least.

In fact, any other Government would have feared an anti-incumbency riposte from the voting public but the NPP as the main architect of the MDA Government seems confident of carrying the trophy in 2023. This despite the scams that erupt nearly every month – the latest being the Police scam. But perhaps the NPP will wash its hands off this scam since the Home portfolio is held by the UDP. Similarly, when it comes to the scars suffered by the SSA and Primary school teachers for whom the street became a home for nearly a week, the Education Minister at whose feet all the blame lies is from the UDP. It was a master stroke that the Deputy Chief Minister, a senior NPP man finally got the teachers to the negotiating table and promised to redress their grievances. Thus, the NPP scored brownie points at the cost of the UDP. A coalition government where the partners undercut one another is witnessed for the first time in Meghalaya.

Interestingly, of the two BJP MLAs, one is openly denouncing the scams in the Government while the other is silent. The BJP does not yet have a toehold in Meghalaya. The current dichotomies that afflict the Party might worsen its prospects in 2023. Besides, the BJP-in-charge, Meghalaya seems undecided about what to say and contradicts himself time and again. The BJP ship sails on stormy seas. Whether it goes the Titanic way or has a rough landing will depend on the central leadership.