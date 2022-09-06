Robbery accused arrested by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau

Shillong, Oct 6:Meghalaya Police have arrested all the accused involved in the robbery along Shillong-Tura highway near Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills district.

“In connection with the incident of Robbery along Shillong-Tura highway near Nongstoin,
@wkhpolice took prompt action and all accused have been apprehended. FIR registered at Boko PS is being forwarded to Nongstoin PS & legal follow up action is being taken,”  the Meghalaya Police informed in its official twitter handle today.

