Rajnath Singh leaves for Japan

Guwahati, Sept 7: Upon completion of his visit to Mongolia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Japan on September 7 on a four-day official visit.

The Raksha Mantri, along with the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on September 8. The Japanese side will be represented by Minister of Defence, Yasukazu Hamada and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward. India and Japan are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition to the 2+2 dialogue, Rajnath Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

He is also scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida during the visit.

The Defence Minister will also attend a community event organised by the Embassy of India in Tokyo and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

