Grade IV employees seek release of DA arrears

Tura, Sep 8: The All Garo Hills IV-Grade Government Employees’ Association has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to release the DA Arrears due to the employees for this year.

In the memorandum dated September 6, the association said that the failure to release the dues was hampering their livelihoods and interests in dedicated service as well as causing grave hardships to them.

Pointing out that the arrears were released timely in previous years, the association urged the Chief Minister to personally look into the matter and release the dues at the earliest.