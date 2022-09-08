India blank Pakistan in SAFF Women’s C’ship

KATHMANDU, Sep 7: Defending champions India were off to a winning start in the SAFF Women’s Championship when they defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Dasarath Stadium here, on Wednesday.

An own goal from rival captain Maria Jamil Khan, and an opportunistic strike from Dangmei Grace in the first half effectively settled the issue in favour of India. A late goal from Soumya Guguloth completed the rout in added time.

The Blue Tigresses stretched through the flanks, and Anu Tamang was omnipresent in the middle with her defence-splitting passes.

However, despite the domination, the first goal that fell India’s way in the 15th minute was a rather lucky one – an own goal from rival captain Maria Jamila Khan.

Sandhiya, operating down the left, sent in a cross which goalkeeper Shahid Bukhari managed to get a hand to while diving to her left.

The rebound hit the onrushing Maria’s leg and rolled into the net.

The second goal, nevertheless, came straight out of the drawing board. Collecting the ball just outside the rival box, Anju, caught in between a jungle of legs, set it up for an unmarked Dangmei Grace with her left foot. Grace received it and slipped it between Shahid and the near post.

Changing over, India earned their first corner in the 55th minute. Off the counter, Pakistan earned a free-kick outside the Indian box, but Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan collected Maria’s shot with effortless ease.

Soumya made it 3-0 in added time, finishing Ranjana’s cross from the left.

The win thus extended India’s unbeaten run to 27 matches in the Championship. (UNI)