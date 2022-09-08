Meghalaya boys win first game

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Meghalaya’s U-14 boys’ team won their opening match against Maharashtra 4-0 on day two of their 61st Subroto Cup match in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Meghalaya’s Roman Catholic Evening Secondary School Mihmyntdu beat the Maharashtra school after a hat-trick by Richanmi O Lyngdoh and a goal contribution by Givenson Suting.

Meghalaya face Gujarat on Thursday at 3pm at the same venue – the Ambedkar Stadium.

Also, Heirok Higher Secondary School (HHSS), Imphal and Sudhanwa Debbarma Memorial High School (SDMHS), Jampuijala, recorded identical 7-0 victory margins over Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidya Peeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh and The Air Force Schools (TAFS) respectively.