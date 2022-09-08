USTM,Narayana Superspeciality Hospital celebrate World Physiotherapy Day  

Guwahati, Sep 8 : The Department of Physiotherapy, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in collaboration with Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, celebrated World Physiotherapy Day today by organising a Workshop on Skill Development on Recent Treatment on Osteoarthritis as well an awareness skit presented by students of physiotherapy at NKC Auditorium of the university. The workshop was sponsored by Surgical Solutions, Guwahati.

Dr. Dickey Richard Marak, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Narayana Hospital delivered a lecture on ‘Recent Advances in Surgical Management of Osteoarthritis’. He emphasised the need of physiotherapy rehabilitation post surgically and explained about the surgical management of Osteoarthritis along with various other newer techniques.

Dr. Surabhi Kalita Khanikar, Senior Consultant Anaesthetist, Narayana Hospital delivered a lecture on newer modalities on treatment on osteoarthritis. She emphasized on platelet rich plasma therapy for arthritis to repair damaged cartilage, tendons, ligaments, muscles or even bone. She also spoke about importance of healthy lifestyle maintenance for prevention of Osteoarthritis

Earlier, the workshop was inaugurated by Dr RK Sharma, Principal Advisor, USTM along with other dignitaries. The welcome address was made by senior Professor Dr Habibul Islam. Dr. Pooja Saikia, Asst Prof, Dept of Physiotherapy, USTM delivered a lecture on effect of VMO strengthening on OA knee patients with hands on training.

A skit on awareness about physiotherapy was performed by the students of physiotherapy. The skit showcased various case scenarios and showed the importance of physiotherapy in preventing various lifestyle related conditions.

The skit was followed by a quiz competition among the student of BPT on the theme of Osteoarthritis.