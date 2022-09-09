2nd Women’s Football tourney, Ampati: Tura FC beat Eleven Sisters 2-0

Tura, Sep 9: Tura FC beat Eleven Sisters from Bollonggre, Ampati 2-0 in the recently concluded 2nd women’s football tournament at Ampati in South West Garo Hills. This is the second consecutive win for the team as it came out champions in the first edition of the tournament.

The tournament organized by the District Sports Officer in collaboration with the District Administration as part of the yearlong statehood jubilee celebration aimed at uplifting women’s football in the district by encouraging and promoting raw talent through such platforms.

Altogether sixteen teams from Garo Hills vied for the coveted winner’s trophy which was also accompanied by a cash prize of Rs.30,000/-. The runner up was awarded a cash prize of Rs.20,000/- while the best player, best goal keeper and the highest scorer was awarded Rs 1,000/- each.

During the line up before the final match, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Gideon Kharmawphlang wished the players all the best and urged them to demonstrate true sportsmanship. He said that the tournament was a good platform to showcase talent and promote women’s football in the district.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by the District Sports Officer S M Marak and District Football Association President T Sangma presented trophies, certificates, medals and prize money to the winning and runner up teams.

The best player of the tournament was awarded to Kasmi M Marak of Tura FC while the highest scorer and the best goal keeper of the tourney were awarded to Iritha M Sangma, Tura FC and Nokamchi D Marak, Eleven Sisters respectively.