Attempt to undo the damage done by BJP: Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra

He said he was only a participant and was not leading the yatra.

The former Congress President said, “The RSS-BJP have their opinions about this Yatra, they are welcome to have their opinions, but the Congress party through the Yatra is attempting to undo the damage done by the BJP in the last eight years. They have divided the country.”

He said the Congress leaders, who are leaving the party are under pressure, “The BJP has better means to pressurise them than I do, but, seriously the fight is not with the political party. Now they have the agencies that do their work wherever they have placed their people.”

Rahul Gandhi said there is an attempt to force one vision in the country.

He said bringing the opposition together and the yatra are two separate things, adding that the two coming together would be a good thing.

He quoted a young girl with whom he had interacted during the yatra and said that the people of India living in harmony is Bharat, but the country is being divided between religious lines and state lines.

“Only two-three business houses are controlling the country while price rise and unemployment are at peak but the country’s issues are being diverted elsewhere,” said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra which will traverse through 12 states and two Union Territories.

During the yatra, Gandhi and his companions will be meeting a select group of people from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. everyday and a mass connect programme will be held in the evening. All the yatris, including Gandhi, will rest in specially built containers at the end of the day.

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday had said that this will be a turning point of Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.