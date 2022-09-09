Aussies beat Kiwis to take unassailable series lead

CAIRNS, Sep 8: Adam Zampa took his first five-wicket haul in one-day international cricket as Australia clinched the series against New Zealand after a 113-run victory on Thursday.

Australia’s top order struggled and slumped to 54-5 after being sent in, but the home team rallied to post 195-9. Steve Smith scored 61 and last-wicket pair of Mitchell Starc (38) and Josh Hazlewood (23) combined for an unbeaten 47.

New Zealand was skittled for 82 in reply, with legspinner Zampa returning 5-35 from nine overs, including three lbw decisions.

Australia won the series opener by two wickets despite being in serious trouble at 44-5 chasing 233 for victory last weekend.

Starc made instant inroads with the fifth ball of New Zealand’s reply, when Martin Guptill chased a full, away swinging delivery and edged to Finch at slip.

Starc and new-ball partner Hazlewood kept up the pressure until a change in bowling when Sean Abbott opened his account with a double-wicket maiden in the ninth over.

Abbott enticed Devon Conway (5) into a legside chip to Zampa at fine leg with his second delivery, and then had Tom Latham (0) out edging to Finch at slip three balls later. New Zealand slumped to 14-3.

Kane Williamson dug in for 17 from 58 deliveries before he was trapped lbw by Zampa in the 19th over and New Zealand was 33-4.

Daryl Mitchell (10) was out with the addition of five to the total after he was adjudged lbw attempting a reverse sweep against Zampa, and Jimmy Neesham (2) went in the next over to make it 45-6.

Starc removed Michael Bracewell (12) and Zampa picked off Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Trent Boult (9) to wrap it up.

For the New Zealanders, Boult took 4-38 and held the catch to remove Smith to keep the Australia total under 200. (AP)