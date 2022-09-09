India, Spain, Wales, England in Pool D

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8: Hosts India have been placed in Pool D along with old nemesis England and an upcoming Spain for the FIH Senior Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha in January 2023.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup will be in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29, 2023. Wales is the fourth team in Pool D. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India and England have been engaged in many exciting battles in recent times, the latest of which was fought at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – a 4-4 draw in which the hosts scored twice in the last few minutes of the match..

India and Spain, who fought for gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games in which India emerged the winner, have also played some exciting matches.

The Spanish team is bouncing back in the rankings after going through a slump. With Wales, another exciting team from Europe, Pool D promises to produce some eye-catching action.

Pool A comprises Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa; Pool B has reigning World and Olympic champions Belgium, European powerhouse Germany, South Korea, and Asian Games winner Japan while Pool C will see World No 3 The Netherlands battle it out with New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile.

The Pool to watch is Pool B involving Belgium, Germany, Korea and Japan. Though on paper Belgium and Germany look favourite to qualify for quarterfinals as the top two teams from this pool, Korea and Japan could throw a spanner or two in the works and cause upsets.

Pool C looks the easiest of them all with the Netherlands having to contend with New Zealand besides minnows Malaysia and Chile.

Going by their rankings and recent form, Australia and Argentina from Pool a, Belgium and Germany (Pool B), Netherlands and New Zealand from Pool C, and India and England from Pool D should qualify for the quarterfinals.

But the World Cup is known to throw some surprises and the upcoming edition is unlikely to disappoint the fans as many of the teams are still recovering from the pandemic and have not played enough matches in the last couple of years.

This is the second successive World Cup being hosted by Odisha, which held the event in 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Overall, this is the fourth World Cup to be held in India after the 1982 edition in Mumbai and the 2010 one in New Delhi. (IANS)