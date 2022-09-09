Nangkiew Irat edge Shillong Lajong 3-2

SHILLONG, Sep 8: Nangkiew Irat SC came from behind to beat Shillong Lajong FC 3-2 in a thrilling Shillong Premier League match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday.

Ioanis Suchen gave Lajong the lead in the 14th minute before Nangkiew staged a dramatic comeback with goals from Banshan Nongdhar (41’P), Rapborlang Marwein (55’) and Pynche Tyngkan (62’). Iohbor Lyngkhoi (85’) managed to reduce the deficit for Lajong.

Lajong found momentum early, with Lyngkhoi forcing a diving save from Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh (who was in for Bobbyson Nongtdu). The resulting corner led to a handball just outside the box by Damehun Syih and Lyngkhoi then hit the woodwork.

Minutes later, Wanpynshngain Nongsteng attempted to clear the ball but it gave Wadajied Ryngkhlem a chance to cross from the left flank. Sangti Janai Shianglong let it through for Suchen on the right, who struck a crisp shot into the net.

Two Nangkiew Irat players were shown yellow cards but the team restored parity after a foul on Chanmitre Thma in the box in the 40th minute. Nongdhar converted the penalty by striking the ball low and sending Lajong’s goalie Wanteilang Malngiang the wrong way.

After the break, both sides had early opportunities but it was Marwein who converted, capitalising on a rebound.

Seven minutes later, Lajong conceded a free-kick with a raised boot on the penalty arc. Nongdhar slammed the ball into the wall but it bounced towards Tyngkan, who nailed his volley.

With five minutes left on the clock, an attack up the left then saw the ball fall to Lyngkhoi, whose shot floated in towards goal, almost appearing to hang in the air, but the placement was perfect and it beat Syiemlieh.

SLFC could not find a way back, however, and suffered their third straight defeat.

On Friday, second-placed Langsning FC will face third-placed Rangdajied United FC.

Both sides will need to win to keep their title hopes alive. If the match ends in a draw, Mawlai SC will have an unassailable lead in the points table.