PCB to lodge protest after fan trouble

Sharjah, Sep 8: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday said that board will write to the ICC to “lodge a protest” over the crowd trouble following the Afghanistan-Pakistan match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During Pakistan’s run-chase on Wednesday night, Asif Ali and fast bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik were involved in a war of words. After the dismissal, Asif was seen charging towards Malik raising his bat at his face.

Both players exchanged heated words before Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Umarzai, Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and umpires intervened to calm things down. Later, the match resumed and Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to book their place in the final.

Following the see-saw game, the crowd trouble erupted in the stands. Several Afghanistan fans were detained by the Sharjah police following the incident. However, no arrests were made, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

“You can’t link hooliganism with cricket and this environment makes you sick. We will write to ICC, raise concerns, and do whatever we can because the visuals were gruesome,” Ramiz Raja said during a press conference. (IANS)