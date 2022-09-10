AMMSU raises questions on Assam quacks attending patients in Meghalaya

Tura, Sep 9: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) has written to the Drug Controller of the state seeking his intervention into Assam-based quacks taking up residency in Meghalaya and attending patients.

“Some people from Assam are taking up temporary shelter in the state and running illegal shops where they are dispensing drugs to patients. This has put the lives of many in danger,” claimed president of AMMSU, Nur Islam.

AMMSU stated that there were many qualified pharmacists from the Garo Hills region who have remained unemployed while those coming from outside (Assam) and being allowed to run shops by the concerned department and support from some local activists.

“There are so many qualified yet unemployed pharmacists in Meghalaya who are being denied the opportunity of an employment as those from outside are being pushed in under NHM on contract basis. This has led to many of the indigenous qualified youths not being allowed into the trade. All this while those from outside come and get rich on our money,” added Islam.

AMMSU sought the intervention of the department concerned to stop this ‘quackery’ and to allow unemployed youths of the state to prosper.

AMMSU is based mostly in the plain belt of Garo Hills and shares a long border with the state of Assam. The complaint was filed on Sep 5.