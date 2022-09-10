Gadkari shares video featuring Akshay Kumar highlighting importance of 6 airbags

Highlighting the need of six airbags in the car, the video shows Akshay Kumar narrating the importance of airbags in the car.

While a person bidding farewell to his daughter after marriage in a car says that the car is equipped with all modern facilities including sun-roof and sophisticated music system, Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a policeman, says that the car has only two airbags. Video also talks about the safety benefits of having six airbags in cars.

“Thank You Akshay Kumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We’re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation,” said the Minister on Twitter.

Three videos describing the importance of road safety have been released by the Minister’s Twitter handle.

On many occasions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has talked about the importance of six airbags in cars. Recently, Gadkari said that the ministry is working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars.

“The same manufacturers put 6 airbags when they export those cars. Then why do you put only 4 airbags in Indian cars? Don’t our lives have any values? An airbag costs only Rs 900 and when the number increases, the cost will only come down,” the minister said recently.

He has also made it clear that seat belts will be made mandatory for the occupants in the rear seat in cars.