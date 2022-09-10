India logs 5,554 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

In the past 24 hours, India logged 5,554 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,139.

The active caseload has come down to 48,850 accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 6,322 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,13,294. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate declined to 1.47 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,76,855 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.90 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 214.77 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.