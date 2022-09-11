India thrash Maldives 9-0, reach quarters

KATHMANDU, Sep 10: Kathmandu, Sep 10 (IANS) Defending champions India qualified for the semifinals of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 with a massive 9-0 win over the Maldives in their second match of the tournament at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium, here on Saturday.

Anju Tamang was the star of the show, netting four goals, as Dangmei Grace scored two. Priyangka Devi, Soumya Guguloth, and Kashmina added one each to make it 9-0 in India’s favour.

After this win, India now have six points from two matches. They will next play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on September 13.

The Blue Tigresses earned four corners in the first 10 minutes itself. The Maldives defence found it hard to keep them at bay.

India had earlier surged into the lead in the 24th minute through Anju Tamang.

They doubled their lead through Priyanka, who smashed home a cross from Ashalata Devi. Anju added a third just seconds before the half-time whistle.

India’s eves continued to pressure their opponents and successfully did so, adding six more goals in the last 45 minutes of the match. (IANS)