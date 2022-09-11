PM Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech

By Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, which he had delivered on September 11, 1893.

In a tweet, Modi said that Swami Vivekananda’s address, one of his most outstanding speeches, gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos.

“11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos,” he tweeted.  (IANS)

