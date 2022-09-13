‘Fraudster’ held in Upper Assam for duping job aspirants

Guwahati, Sep 13: Assam Police have arrested one among a group of five ‘fraudsters’ for allegedly luring candidates of an army recruitment rally in Upper Assam with job opportunities.

The arrested person has been identified as Ranjan Bhuyan, a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

He was arrested in Mariani in Jorhat district and brought to Mariani police station on Tuesday.

According to reports, he along with the others, were engaged in collecting phone numbers of candidates who had come for interview at the MES army camp and luring them with job opportunities in exchange of money.

The ‘fraudsters’ were reportedly camping in a wedding hall in Jorhat and operating from there.

Four other accused are currently on the run even as police have launched an operation to track and arrest them.

On Sunday evening, a police team from Dispur police station conducted a raid in a lodge in Guwahati and subsequently detained seven persons in connection with the ‘printing’ of fake appointment letters for jobs in various government departments in exchange for cash.

While four have been arrested and sent to jail, three others are in police custody, reports said on Tuesday.

Three more persons in connection with the case are on the run.

The arrested persons were on Monday produced in court.

A police official however clarified that the case had no connection with the 26,000 grade III and IV government jobs, exams for which were held across the state recently.

The development comes following the arrest of a trainer/online instructor, Victor Das, who had recently taken to social media, alleging that hefty bribes were demanded from some candidates of the job exams for ‘backdoor appointment’.

Das is currently under police custody.