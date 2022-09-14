(From L-R) Bronze medallist Anushka Majhong (High Jump Girl’s U-16), gold

medallist Marqueenless Ramsiej (5,000 metres Women’s U-20), Meghalaya

Athletics Association (MAA) secretary Finely Pariat, silver medallist Sanctify

Pale (1500 metres Boys U-18), and silver medallist in the 10,000 metres Boys

U-20 Wolbetstar Ramsiej pose for a photo on the last day of the 33rd East

Zone Junior National Athletics Championship 2022 in Patna, Bihar. A total

of 27 athletes from Meghalaya accompanied by two officials from MAA

had travelled to Bihar to compete in the junior championship.