33rd East Zone Junior National Athletics Championship 2022

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

(From L-R) Bronze medallist Anushka Majhong (High Jump Girl’s U-16), gold
medallist Marqueenless Ramsiej (5,000 metres Women’s U-20), Meghalaya
Athletics Association (MAA) secretary Finely Pariat, silver medallist Sanctify
Pale (1500 metres Boys U-18), and silver medallist in the 10,000 metres Boys
U-20 Wolbetstar Ramsiej pose for a photo on the last day of the 33rd East
Zone Junior National Athletics Championship 2022 in Patna, Bihar. A total
of 27 athletes from Meghalaya accompanied by two officials from MAA
had travelled to Bihar to compete in the junior championship.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.