Publication of polling stations

Tura, Sep 14: The Deputy Commissioner (Election) East Garo Hills has informed that the list of rationalized polling stations within 2-Tura Parliamentary Constituency as approved by the Election Commission of India for 41 Songsak (ST) Assembly Constituency, 42 Rongjeng (ST) Assembly Constituency and 43 Williamnagar (ST) Assembly constituency has been published.

In this regard voters are urged to obtain the details approved list of polling stations for inspection at the office of Deputy Commissioner (Election) East Garo Hills during office hours.