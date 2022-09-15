Former CM Trivendra Rawat climbs hill after elephant blocks convoy

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), Sep 15: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was forced to stop his convoy when an elephant suddenly appeared in front of his car. Rawat had to climb rocks to save his life.
The convoy of the former chief minister had to stay there for about half an hour. During this, there was also a traffic jam on the highway. The forest personnel who rushed there as soon as they got information, fired in the air and somehow drove the elephant out of the way. They heaved a sigh of relief after the former CM passed through the highway.
Dugadda Range Officer Pradeep Dobriyal said that as the area between Kotdwar and Dugadda falls in the Shivalik Elephant Corridor area, elephants often come there on the highway.
IANS
