Klopp mocks idea of EPL All-Star Game

LIVERPOOL, Sep 14: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has balked at a suggestion by Chelsea’s new American owner that the Premier League could introduce an All-Star Game between the best players from the north and south.

Speaking at the SALT conference held in New York on Tuesday, Todd Boehly said he hoped the Premier League might “take a little bit of a lesson from American sports” and have an All-Star Game that would raise money for clubs lower down English soccer’s pyramid.

The idea was put to Klopp after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League later in the day and the German coach mocked it.

“What can I say – does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?” Klopp said.

Klopp’s main issue was that there was no space in an already-crowded soccer calendar to fit such a game.

“When he finds a date for that, he can call me,” he said.

“He forgets that in the big sports in America, these players have four-month breaks so they are quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It’s completely different in football.”

The MLB, NBA and NHL all hold an All-Star Game in the their mid-seasons. (AP)