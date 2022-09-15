Mawlynnong Runsafari 2022 on September 17

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: A domestic sports-centric organisation Sportive, will be conducting the Mawlynnong Runsafari 2022 across events that include a half marathon (21.1 kilometres), 12 kilometre run, and a 5 kilometre run to promote tourism and to explore border tourism opportunities with Bangladesh, on September 17.

The event, which is expected to feature 200 runners from nine different states of India including Meghalaya and around 60 runners from Bangladesh, also aims to promote health and awareness on the ill effects of drug abuse.

The event is scheduled to flag-off between 6-6:15am.