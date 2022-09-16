Kitboklang Pale scores hat-trick for Langsning

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Kitboklang Pale scored a hat-trick as Langsning FC hammered Ryntih SC 5-2 in their Shillong Premier League match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Friday.

Pale’s goals came in the 5th, 22nd and 85th minutes, the last via penalty. Kevinson Rymbai (45’) and Roikhihbha Nongtdu (90’+2) also scored for Langsning, while Ryntih’s Mebankhraw Wahlang scored a brace (34’, 79’P).

Pale scored his first goal after receiving a cross – his resulting shot clipped the upright before crossing the line. His second was delivered from the edge of the box with his favoured left foot.

Pale’s second penalty came he was fouled by Pynshongdor Shadap inside the box. Stepping up once again, Pale converted to record a hat-trick.

Ryntih, meanwhile, found two goals through Wahlang.

On Saturday, Rangdajied face Mawlai SC at 3:15 pm.