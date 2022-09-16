Would be a big mistake to ignore Afghanistan this time around: Pak PM at SCO

He made the remarks as he addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting in Samarkand on Friday, Dawn reported.

At the outset of his address, the premier deviated from the text of his speech as he talked about Afghanistan.

“As you know, Pakistan is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan and peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan,” he said.

“In other words, what is good for Afghanistan, is good for Pakistan and vice-versa,” he added.

Sharif went on to say that the world would have to work together to support all “good initiatives” in Afghanistan.

“Therefore, it will be a big mistake if we ignore Afghanistan this time around,” he said

It is Pakistan’s opinion that strengthening Afghanistan in the security and counter-terrorism domain should run parallel to the SCO’s socio-economic support to the Afghan people, he said, Dawn reported.

Sharif said the international community must support efforts to build a sustainable Afghan economy.

“Unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial assets remains a crucial need in this regard.”

Sharif also highlighted the devastation Pakistan had witnessed due to the recent catastrophic floods.

“I have never seen this kind of devastation before,” he said.

Stagnant water is causing a rise in waterborne diseases, such as malaria, Sharif said as he thanked SCO members for extending their support during this time of need.

Sharif also said Pakistan would eventually overcome this crisis as he estimated the damages to be “billions of dollars”.