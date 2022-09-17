Controversy over Pak Army chief’s appointment will embolden India: Minister

Shelving Khan’s demand of postponing the appointment of the army chief till August, Asif said he will not let the former Prime Minister put the country at stake and appease India, Samaa TV reported.

“The appointment will be made in November as per schedule,” he said during a presser.

He also remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is rewarding India by promoting political uncertainty in the country, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier in the press conference, Asif termed the Sharif’s visit to Samarkand for the SCO Summit as “extremely successful”.

He said the premier met with the heads of 10 countries during the two-day visit who promised to extend support to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister represented Pakistan in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on Thursday and Friday.

Asif said the meetings with Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Turkish heads of state were the highlight of Sharif’s visit.

“All these countries promised assistance to Pakistan,” he maintained.

The Defence Minister also announced that the premier will visit Beijing in the first week of November at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.