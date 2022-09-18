DRI seizes 2 lakh e-cigarette sticks from Gujarat’s Mundra port

By Agencies

Bhuj (Gujarat), Sep 18 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 2.04 lakh e-cigarettes from a container from the Mundra port.

The international market value of the seizure was around Rs 48 crore, making it the biggest seizure of e-cigarettes in recent days.

E-cigarettes imports and exports are banned in India.

According to the sources from DRI Ahmedabad and Surat, a team on specific intelligence had intercepted two containers on Saturday. During the inspection of one of the two containers, they found cartons full of e-cigarettes, totalling 2,04,000 lakhs e-cigarettes. In another container some other goods were imported with false declarations.

Both consignments were exported from China and now the DRI is investigating whether the importer smuggled the e-cigarettes into India for the first time or has the crime been committed earlier also using false declaration.  (IANS)

