Govt runs 108 ambulances as contingency

SHILLONG, Sep 17: After remaining defunct for almost two months, the 108 ambulance services are up and running again as the government is temporarily running the ambulances.

An official from the Health department said that the state government is running the ambulances on temporary basis, adding that the ambulances are active in as many as 19 locations since September 3. The government is running the ambulances in a contingency plan through contractual staff on a daily wage basis before takeover by the new player.

Officials also said that the government is working to appoint a new service provider at the earliest.

After wrapping up its services, the GVK EMRI handed it to the state government. Its last day of operations in the state was July 17.

On August 3, the state government had issued the closure notice to the firm. It was operating around 54 ambulances.

The GVK EMRI co-terminated the services of some 300 employees.