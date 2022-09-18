M’laya squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali announced

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday, announced its list of 15 players and 4 standby players shortlisted to compete in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to be held from October 11 in Mohali, Punjab.

The preparatory camp for the tournament will be held from September 25 to October 9 at Alotgre Cricket Ground in Tura, Garo Hills, before the team departs on October 10.

Meghalaya’s squad of 15

Punit Singh Bisht (captain And guest player), Dipu Sangma (VC), Raj Biswa, Kishan Lyngdoh, Rohit Shah, Chirag Khurana, Rajesh Bishnoi (guest player making debut for Meghalaya), Lerry G Sangma, Yogesh Tiwari, Anish Charak, Kilco Marak, Abhishek Kumar, Akash Chaudhary, Swarajeet Das, Chengkam Sangma.

Standby players

Ram Gurung, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arbin Singh, Junjun Sangma.