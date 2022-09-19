J.P Agarwal, new in-charge of MP Congress, reviews Assembly poll preparedness

Bhopal, Sep 19: Newly appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress Jai Prakash Agarwal, during his three-day visit here, chaired a series of meetings with party leaders and workers to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

Besides, the senior party leaders or MPCC members, Agarwal also met the members of different cells of the party, including youth and women wing.

“During the meeting, he (Agarwal) inquired about our preparations. After giving a patient hearing, he advised us on how to proceed and expand the party’s base in the state. He shared different ideas for different age group people,” said a senior member of the women wing of the Congress.

Known for making effective reconciliation among the warring section/faction, the veteran began his operation during his first visit to the state. As an in-charge of the party, Agarwal not only chaired meetings at Congress headquarters, he also reached out to senior party members at their residences in Bhopal. He visited the party leaders, who have expressed their disappointment on some issues within the party.

Meanwhile, in a major development in the state Congress, a proposal was passed at the meeting in which AICC president Sonia Gandhi was given responsibility to appoint Madhya Pradesh Congress president.

The meeting, held at the MP Congress Committee office on Saturday, was chaired by the newly appointed state in-charge Agarwal and organisational election in charge R.C. Khutia.

Notably, Agarwal who was appointment as in-charge of MP Congress, has replaced outgoing MP Congress in-charge Mukul Vasnik, who was given the role in 2020 after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was dissolved due to shifting of over 20 Congress MLAs to the BJP, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The development came just 15 months before the 2023 Assembly elections in the state and the Congress has started gearing up for its preparations.

He has been given a role in the party after a long gap and especially at the time when the Congress is struggling to revive the grand-old-party. (IANS)