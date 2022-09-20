Violence erupts over misuse of social media post in K’taka medical college

According to police sources, the incident took place due to the misuse of a social media post between the students.

Police said, the students of Navodaya Medical College located in the outskirts of Raichur indulged in violence. Iron roads were used to attack each other and two medical students were injured in the violence, police added.

One of the students suffered a serious head injury and had to get 12 stitches. Another student suffered injuries on his forehead.

The injured students were identified as Shankar and Shambhulinga. The injured were being treated at the Navodaya Hospital. The attacker has been identified as Rohith, a student of the BSc Nursing course.

Police said Shankar and Shambhulinga had taken a screenshot of Rohith’s mobile status. Rohith had put up his mother’s photo in his status to celebrate her birthday.

Shankar and Shambhulinga had allegedly edited the photo and added love symbols and made it viral in the campus. Rohith and his friends became furious over this and attacked the duo which turned into a gang war.

Sources said that the violence took place in front of the professors and many were injured in the incident. Netajinagar police rushed to the spot and were investigating the case.