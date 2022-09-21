Lady Keane College takes service tax notice issue to Defence Ministry

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 21: The Principal of Lady Keane College, Shillong, Dr Khlur Mukhim and the BJP legislator, A L Hek today met the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in the latter’s office chamber in New Delhi and submitted a letter flagging the issue related to the service tax notice served by the Cantonment Board here to the management of the Lady Keane College.

Following a detail discussion on the issue, the Union minister assured the two-member delegation from Lady Keane Collee to take up the matter personally with the ministry.

