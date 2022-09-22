NE Pride Football Cup to be conducted

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: To celebrate the centenary year of Don Bosco in India, over 20 zone-wise football tournaments will be conducted in two phases across the Northeast region for schools and academies.

Organised by Assam Don Bosco University and Genesis Max Foundation, the North East Pride Cup is a 5-a-side amateur tournament for Northeastern players under the age categories of 14, 16, and 19.

The objective of the tournament is to further promote football in the region in a safe and structured environment.

The winning teams from each tournament will compete in the finals scheduled to be held in Guwahati.

The tournament will be conducted in Shillong, Mairang, Nongstoin, Tura, and Jowai.

For information and registration, teams can login to www.northeastpridecup.com or call +91 9818377385.