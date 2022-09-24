M’laya school bows out in quarters of Subroto Cup

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 23: Iewrynghep Secondary School lost to Haryana’s GSSS Alakhpura school in the quarterfinals of the Under 17 category in the 61st Subroto Cup played at the Ambedkar Stadium and Subroto Park Football Ground in New Delhi on Friday.

Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Manipur; RKS Girls High School, Bihar; and St. Patrick’s High School, Jharkhand were the other schools that qualified for the semi-finals of the torunament.

In the first quarterfinals Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal comprehensively beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala 8 – 0 to cruise to the semi-finals. Kimte Langel scored a hat trick while PH Rimmy and L Menaka scored a brace each. Tehoivisana finished the scoring for the winners.

The second quarterfinals saw another high scoring affair with RKS Girls High School Majrwa, Siwan, Bihar comfortably beating Mata Rukmani Kanya Ashram, Dinrapal, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh 10 – 1 to reach the semi-finals.

Shruti Kumari scored 6 goals while Niki Kumari scored a hat trick and Shibu Kumari completed the scoring for the school from Bihar. Rashmi Kashyap scored the consolation goal for the Chattisgarh school.

In the third quarterfinal, GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani beat Iewrynghep Secondary School, Mawnianglah, Mylliem, Meghalaya 2 – 0 to book their place in the semis. Pooja (41st minute) and Parul (57th minute) scored for the winners.

In the last quarterfinal, St. Patrick’s High School, Gumla, beat Khonang Higher Secondary School, Assam 2 – 0 to qualify for the semifinals. Alpha Kanduna (30th minute) and Shivani Toppo (53rd minute) scored for the school from Jharkhand.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday (25th September).