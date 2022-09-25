India eves complete ODI series sweep vs England

LONDON, Sep 24: India’s pacer Renuka Singh ripped through England’s top order as India clinched a memorable 3-0 ODI series sweep against England in their own backyard in Jhulan Goswami’s farewell match.

Renuka took the wickets of Tammy Beaumont (8), Emma Lamb (21), Sophia Dunkley (7) and Amy Jones (28) to finish with figures of 4/29. Aside from No 9 batter Charlie Dean who scored 47, none of the other English batters got going as they were dismissed for 153 in 43.3 overs, chasing only 169.

Earlier, England chose to bowl first as Kate Cross dismissed Shafali Verma for nought. It was the second successive time that Cross bowled Shafali.

With 10 runs on the board, India were in trouble again as Cross swung one in to bowl Yastika Bhatia. Cross struck again, trapping Harmanpreet Kaur lbw for 4 soon after dropping a return catch from the Indian skipper.

Freya Davies got rid of Harleen Deol lbw as India were gasping for breath with the score reading 29/4 inside the first powerplay.

However, Mandhana and Deepti kept the hosts at bay for close to 15 overs.

Mandhana was eventually bowled by Cross, ending her 58-run partnership with Deepti. Pooja Vastrakar, along with Deepti, stitched together a 40-run stand Vastrakar was out lbw to Dean.

Goswami was given a guard of honour when she walked out to bat, but India’s veteran bowler lasted only one ball. (Agencies)