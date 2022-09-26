Akasa Air adds Agartala and Guwahati to its network

These new flights will provide seamless one stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati. To further enhance connectivity on existing sectors, the airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route also commencing from October 21.

Akasa Air has been expanding its operations and will be flying along a total of eleven non-stop routes along eight cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21. Further, the airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of its summer schedule.

Commenting on Akasa Air’s network expansion plans and increase in flight frequencies, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are excited to announce the addition of Agartala and Guwahati as our latest destinations. Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5th frequency between this route.”

In time for the festival season of Dussehra and Durga Puja, Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service, Cafe Akasa is offering a special festive menu celebrating the cherished flavours of the east.

The airline started its commercial operations with two aircraft and has subsequently received four aircraft to date. It will continue to grow its fleet with a view to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on key cities and metros to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.