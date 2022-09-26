Nitish Kumar returns after meeting with Sonia, BJP says flop visit

There was expectation among media persons that he would reveal details of the meeting but he straightaway went to his official residence from the airport.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar had a formal meeting with Sonia Gandhi for a brief period of 20 minutes and that was possible only due to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who called her and took appointment for the meeting. He was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the BJP leaders slammed Nitish Kumar and said that he has lost his credibility.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: “Generally, after every such meeting, the photograph is generally shared by leaders on public platforms. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi gave an impression that she did not meet them properly.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar’s mission to unite opposition parties has taken a big jolt as opposition leaders had not assembled at the INLD rally in Haryana.

“There was only one Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar present in the rally in Fatehabad. There was no representative of Trinamool Congress, the party of KCR, AAP etc. Besides, there was no photograph of Nitish Kumar with Sonia Gandhi which indicates that she was not interested in meeting Nitish Kumar,” he alleged.

Nitish Kumar has already said that his meeting with Sonia Gandhi was positive but as the internal election in her party are currently underway, she is busy.

He further said that he does not take notice of BJP leaders who reach a conclusion without knowing the facts, and generally mislead the people.