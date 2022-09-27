VCK, Left parties to hold human chain protest on Oct 2 against RSS march in TN

Chennai, Sep 27 The Dalit political party VCK, the CPI-M, and CPI will hold a human chain in Tamil Nadu on October 2 in protest of the processions being held by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the same day.

This was announced by the VCK founder leader and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan in a statement on Tuesday.

The RSS is holding processions in 50 centres across the state.

The MP said that Tamil Nadu was peaceful even after the demolition of Babri Masjid and that the RSS was trying to sow the seed of hatred in the Tamil society, which will not be allowed. He said that the RSS taking up a procession on Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary was shocking as that organisation was involved in the murder of Gandhiji.

He also said that the RSS was meticulously choosing such important dates to push forward the nefarious ideas of the organisation to the Tamil society, and added that the VCK and Left parties won’t allow Tamil Nadu to be turned into a ground of communal hatred through the RSS policies and programmes.

Thirumavalavan in the statement said that his party welcomed the statement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reject harmful forces and promote social harmony.

It may be noted that there are some major upheavals in Tamil Nadu after the early morning arrest of Islamist organisation, the Popular Front of India’s leaders on September 22 and the subsequent petrol bomb and kerosene bomb attacks on the residences, offices/shops of RSS and Hindu functionaries. The RSS has also joined issue with A. Raja, former Union minister on his terming Hinduism as anti-Shudra.

The Madras High Court had on September 22 granted permission to the RSS to take route marches across 50 places in Tamil Nadu. However, the court had directed the organisation that no members of the RSS shall speak ill against any caste, religion, or individual. The court also directed the RSS that no members of the procession should speak in favour of any organisation banned by the Government of India. The cadres must not act in any way that would disturb the sovereignty and integrity of the country, the court had observed while pronouncing the verdict.

The participants were also not allowed to carry any weapons during the procession, including sticks. (IANS)