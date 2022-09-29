Meeting aimed at reducing infant, maternal mortality held

Tura, Sep 29: In order to reduce the infant and maternal mortality rate as well as to provide better health service in East Garo Hills, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar accompanied by Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, R M Kurbah held a meeting with the Medical department of the district and other line departments at the Deputy Commissioner’s office chamber on Thursday.

During the meeting, Kumar advised the doctors and officials to work together with communities and other partners to improve child delivering service. He further stated that joint approach can help in reducing health risk factor that contributes to infant and maternal mortality.