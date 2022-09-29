‘Need to raise political awareness among women’

SHILLONG, Sep 28: For women to play a key role in the political arena in the state, they need to possess political awareness, feels Mahila Trinamool Congress Committee president Selma D Shira. According to her, the MTCC envisions to help them imbibe such awareness with the help of awareness.

“Being the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee, my first and foremost vision is to uplift the living standards of women in the state,” said Shira.

She expressed concern over the ‘deteriorating’ state of women’s safety and security in the state.

Shira said the Committee would start by conducting group discussions with the district Mahila Congress Committee and the block-level Mahila Committee in their respective places. “The block level would work at the grassroots level and interact with the women in order to impart political awareness,” she added.

On September 26, the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress constituted its women wing — Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Trinamool Congress Committee with 18 members.

The officer-bearers are Selma D Shira (president), Mehalin S Marak, Kathleen Marbaniang, and June E Marak (vice presidents), Merilline Ch Marak and Noorun Mehraj Warjri (general secretaries) besides others.