Former MLA blamed for halt in locality road construction

Tura, Sep 30: Residents of Nikwatgre locality in Tura have condemned the alleged opposition by former MLA, John Leslee K Sangma, to an ongoing construction of a road in the locality, after work on it was halted by the concerned department.

“He has said that he did not complain about the construction. But he stated that laying of paver blocks is not required over a recently CC constructed road. We demand that work on it be continued by the department as it has been the long pending demand of the locality,” Edonath Marak on behalf of other residents said.

Marak added that the demand for construction of the same locality road was also made while Sangma was the then MLA of the constituency which however, was neglected and received no response.

Earlier, soon after work on the ongoing road construction was stopped by the concerned department, the former MLA had clarified through a statement that he had made no complaint but merely filed an RTI on the matter, as paver blocks were being laid over a recently CC constructed road.