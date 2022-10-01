FIR against Assam Cong general secretary for molesting colleague

Guwahati, Oct 1 An FIR has been lodged against Assam Congress general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee after a woman party colleague accused him of molesting her, sources said on Saturday.
“I was shocked for a while, but, later, I moved aside and informed about the incident to my fellow members of the party. I was going through a very scary mental trauma since then. In the month of June 2022, I tendered my resignation to the party. I hope that police will take appropriate action against Bhattacharjee,” the complaint read.
Following the police complaint, Assam state Congress president Bhupen Borah formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.
Borah has instructed the committee to submit the report within 10 days of a stipulated time.
Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee has denied the allegation and termed it “baseless”.
