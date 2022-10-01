The Top 5 Casino Apps in India

Using online casinos has become more and more popular in India during recent years.

While the old casino classics like roulette and blackjack are always going to be some of the most popular games to play, modern alternatives are catching them up as well. A lot of Indians now prefer to use a mobile device such as a smartphone in order to play casino games, which has led to a growing number of apps being released in the country in order to facilitate this.

Here the five top casino apps that are worth downloading in India for 2022 and beyond.

Parimatch

Although Parimatch bills itself as an international sports betting company first and foremost, it has also produced one of the best casino apps that are available to download in India right now.

The Parimatch casino app gives Indian users access to the company’s strong sportsbook, but it can also be used to play a range of different great casino games on a smaller screen as well. Downloading the Parimatch casino app gives players options such as bilingual dual betting platforms while the help centre and online support will come in handy to Indian players as well.

Parimatch has been around for nearly 30 years, so while the company might have only launched as a betting brand in India relatively recently, it has a long and proud history.

In a bid to improve the public profile of Parimatch in India, the firm has secured sponsorship deals with both NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC . In summer 2022, Parimatch also announced that it had signed up the Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik as a brand ambassador.

Betway

Unlike some major betting brands in India, Betway has decided to offer two separate apps. This means that sports betting is available via one Betway app, while casino games are on another. Betway customers can download both apps on to their preferred handheld device, of course, but switching between the sportsbook and casino games available means opening a different app.

One of the largest betting companies in the world, many sports fans in India will recognise Betway thanks to the firm’s branding being displayed on the shirts of West Ham United. As with other Indian betting companies like Parimatch, the company has also signed up a variety of top sportspeople as brand ambassadors. Cricket superstar Kevin Pietersen is on board at Betway.

Developers such as NetEnt and Play’n GO are among those with their games available to play at the Betway casino, with the app making it quick and easy to play if users are on the move. There is no doubt the Betway app is one of the best casino apps to try in India at the moment.

Pure Win

Many Indians will still remember the Pure Casino site, but after a recent rebrand this one is now known as Pure Win, even though it still ranks among the very best casino apps in the country. Teen Patti and Andar Bahar are among the popular Indian casino games it is possible to play at Pure Win, which is also a good choice for sports fans who want to bet on the top cricket action.

UPI and Paytm are among the Indian payment methods that can be used on the app, which means it is a good option for people in India who like to manage their money with these options. As India has some strict rules around currency conversion, the fact that Pure Win’s casino app allows players to place their bets in rupees is also a big tick in the box for many people as well.

The live casino at Pure Win is particularly good. Indian users can try their luck at live casino games such as roulette and blackjack, as well as Indian favourites Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Jackpots, slot games and scratch cards also ensure there is a lot of variety to enjoy here too.

Fun88

Already widely regarded as one of the top online betting sites in India, Fun88 has also come up with a leading contender to be named the country’s best mobile casino app for the year 2022. An Asian betting brand that is now increasingly focusing on India and other emerging betting markets, Fun88 will be familiar to many sports fans thanks to the firm’s sports sponsorships.

Having been founded in June 2009, Fun88’s logo has been seen on the shirts of teams such as Burnley and Newcastle United, while the firm also had a successful deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Add in the fact Fun88 has teamed up with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Robbie Fowler and it is clear to see that the betting brand has a very bright future indeed.

Various awards have been handed to Fun88 over the years, including when the company was named the Asian Live Gaming Operator of the Year in both 2009 and in the following year too.

22Bet

Last but by no means least in our list of the top casino apps in India for 2022 is 22Bet. Another Indian casino app that is offered for download on both iOS and Android, many people in the country have already opted to add 22Bet’s software on to their preferred handheld devices.

Being safe and legal to use in India ensures 22Bet is a strong choice for those who want to make sure that they do not fall foul of any local laws by downloading a mobile casino app. At 22Bet, players can choose from all major payment options in India, so whichever their preferred banking method the chances are that they will be able to use it with their account on this app.

As cryptocurrency can be used at 22Bet, those who want to play casino games with Bitcoin and other crypto options will find this mobile app to be one of the best choices.