Pak FIA chief was locked in washroom of PM House on Imran Khan’s order

Islamabad, Oct 5 : Former Director General of Pakistans Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Bashir Memon, has confirmed the claims made by a hacker that he was locked inside a washroom on then Prime Minister Imran Khans order, media reports said.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former cop confirmed the allegations levelled by a hacker on Twitter.

The hacker, in a series of tweets which have now been deleted, shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and the former Prime Minister, Geo News reported.

It was claimed that the former DG of FIA was locked inside a washroom in the PM House and was pressurised to follow Imran Khan’s orders, Geo News reported.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, saying the former premier used abusive language towards PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

At this, Memon added, the then principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Azam Khan, grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom.

“Azam Khan then scolded me over my conduct with the Prime Minister” said Memon.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has formed a high-powered committee to probe into the audio leaks from the PM House that have raised questions over its cyber security.

Multiple audio leaks of the meetings taking place at the PM House have been leaked online, sparking a new political controversy over the PTI’s US conspiracy narrative.

In one of the audios, Imran Khan could be heard allegedly strategising the US cypher issue and how to use it to support the party’s narrative.(IANS)