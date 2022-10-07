Overseas ticket counter opened at Guwahati railway station

Guwahati, Oct 7: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has opened an overseas ticket booking counter at Guwahati railway station to facilitate passengers of the Mitali Express that connects New Jalpaiguri with Dhaka.

NFR sources on Friday said that the overseas counter at Guwahati railway station would benefit tourists and traders of not only Assam but its neighbouring states such as Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland.

Earlier, tickets for the Mitali Express could be purchased only from Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations only.

“Now passengers need not travel all the way to New Jalpaiguri or Kolkata for booking tickets for the Mitali Express. They can avail the same facility at Guwahati railway station,” a statement issued by NFR said here.

It may be mentioned here that the Mitali Express train, connecting India and Bangladesh, was flagged off on June 1, 2022.

“Train number 13132 New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express runs two days a week leaving New Jalpaiguri at 11:45 am (Indian Standard Time) every Sunday and Wednesday to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 10:30 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time),” the statement said.

“In the return direction, train number 13131 Dhaka Cantonment-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express also runs two days a week on Monday and Thursday leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 9:50 pm (BST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 7:15 am (IST) on Tuesday and Friday,” it said.